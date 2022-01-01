Quebec reimposes Sunday lockdowns

CBC – Quebec is once again imposing a curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, as well as closing restaurant dining rooms, delaying the reopening of schools and closing non-essential businesses on Sundays.

Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble will also be prohibited.

Premier François Legault made the announcement in a news conference this evening, alongside Health Minster Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda.

The new restrictions will take effect Friday at 5 p.m.

“We’re at the worst of the pandemic so far,” Legault said. “Cases are underevaluated due to [at home] rapid tests, and we risk surpassing hospital capacity in the coming weeks.”

People who do not have a valid reason for being out of their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. risk a fine of between $1,000 and $6,000, said Legault. He did not announce an end date for the curfew, but said it would be the first restriction to be removed once the situation has improved.

Quebec reported 14,188 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, its highest number of confirmed daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

All schools will remain closed until Jan. 17, but will provide remote learning where possible. School daycare services will remain open, prioritizing the children of health-care workers.

Most stores will be closed on Sundays, with the exception of certain businesses such as convenience stores, gas stations and pharmacies.

Indoor sports are suspended, unless practised by a single person, by two people or by occupants of the same residence.

Indoor facilities at ski hills will be open only to allow people to warm up and have access to bathrooms. No food will be served indoors, though takeout will be permitted.

Places of worship must also close, except for funerals with up to 25 people in attendance.