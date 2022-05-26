Quebec will begin vaccination against monkeypox as cases climb to 25

Québec will begin vaccinating some people against the monkeypox epidemic in Montreal by administering a smallpox vaccine.

Luc Boileau, director of public health in Quebec, announced Thursday that 25 cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed. Fourteen of the cases are located in Montreal, though all are linked to the greater Montreal area.

Boileau said that about 20 to 30 other cases are also being investigated.

According to Boileau, monkeypox is “a serious situation,” but it is not sweeping through the population like COVID-19, for example.

“We do not expect a large number of cases to increase quickly,” he said. “That’s why we believe it can be eradicated.”

Boileau explained that smallpox vaccination, which hasn’t been offered in Canada for decades, will now be available to those at high risk of contracting the disease, such as those who have recently been in contact with confirmed cases.

He said the province has hundreds of doses at its disposal, but vaccinations will only take place upon recommendation from public health. Public vaccinations will not be offered.

Dr Caroline Quach, the president of Quebec’s immunization committee, said that vaccination within four days of contact had a “very good” chance of preventing the disease.

The goal will be to vaccinate targeted individuals within that four days, but vaccination can be offered up to 14 days after, she said.