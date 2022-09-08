Queen Elizabeth II, a ‘Woman of Dignity’, says St Vincent’s PM

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday expressed on behalf of the government and people of the island, condolences to the British Royal family for the passing today, September 8, 2022, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty in addition to being the Queen, the monarch of the United Kingdom until the moment of her death, was the head of State of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Her Majesty has had a long reign, a woman of dignity, a head of state who kept stability for the British in the United Kingdom and who as head of the Commonwealth particularly made important contributions towards the advancement of democracy and decolonisation of former British colonies”.

“Upon being informed of Her Majesty’s death, I contacted our High Commissioner in London, the British High Commissioner to Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines and Eastern Caribbean, who’s currently in London to express to the Royal Family and to the British government our profound condolences and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves says he had also requested that the message of condolences be passed particularly to the former Prince Charles who has succeeded as the monarch in the United Kingdom and through succession the head of State of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said he has spoken to the Commissioner of Police for all protocol arrangements in respect of the flying of the flag for them to be put in place.

Gonsalves said he has indicated to the British government that the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would be represented at the funeral of Her Majesty.