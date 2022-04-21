Rain in the forecast as a shear line crosses the island

Pockets of light to moderate showers are anticipated on occasions tonight into Friday as a weak shear line crosses the island chain. The Grenadines may see similar activity during the earlier parts of Friday.

Fair to occasionally cloudy conditions is anticipated across Saturday and Sunday with a chance of a few showers.

Gentle to moderate(15-25km/h) northeasterly trades will cross the islands within the next 24 hours. Wind speeds should reduce(10-20km/h) afterwards as the pressure gradient is expected to slacken.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and ranging between 1.5m to 2.0m on the eastern coasts throughout the 72 hours period. In addition, slight dust haze concentrations are expected to cross the islands from late Saturday.