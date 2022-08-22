Rain, Isolated thunderstorms forecast for SVG today

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday 22 August as unstable conditions affect the southern Windwards including SVG.

The SVG Met Office in its 6 AM weather forecast said residents can expect Generally cloudy with light to moderate showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

“Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution”, the Met Office stated.

The forecast is valid until 12 noon on Monday 22 August.