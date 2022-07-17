Rainforest opens seafood processing plant in St Vincent & the Grenadines

On Friday, 15 July, Rainforest Caribbean opened a state-of-the-art seafood processing facility “Big Blue” in Calliaqua, St Vincent. The company boasts that the facility is the most advanced seafood processing facility in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Jamaican company’s CEO Brian Jardim said the 25,000-square-foot facility features cold storage, blast freezers, the best cold chain in the world, and cutting-edge equipment for processing a wide variety of species to the highest industry standards.

CEO Brian Jardim speaks at the opening of ‘Big Blue’ – Video VC3