Rainy conditions expected to persist during the next 24 to 36 hours

Residual moisture associated with a tropical wave coupled with a marginally favourable upper-level atmosphere will continue to produce cloudiness and pockets of moderate showers and light rain across SVG.

These conditions are expected to persist during the next 24 to 36 hours, as another tropical wave moves across the islands tomorrow. Residents near rivers and streams, and in areas prone to flash-flooding should remain alert.

By Thursday, a gradual improvement in the weather conditions is anticipated as the High-pressure system rebuilds behind the westward-moving wave.

Easterly winds ranging between 10 km/h to 35km/h are forecast during the next 72 hours.

Slight to moderate easterly sea swells are expected with swells peaking near 2.0 meters (7.0 feet). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially on the eastern coast.

Saharan dust haze will persist throughout the week, in varying concentrations.