Rajah Caruth to drive an SVG branded car in ARCA series

Rajah Caruth, a second-generation Caribbean-American, will run the St Vincent & Grenadines brand on his own Chevrolet in the ARCA Series.

Rev Racing announced the new partnership with NASCAR Drive for Diversity Development driver, Rajah Caruth.

In celebration of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the team will partner with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority throughout June.

This sponsorship initiative hopes to bring attention to the archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it positions itself as The Caribbean You’re Looking For in vacation destinations.

According to REV Racing, the partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is a solid platform to continue the celebration and pay homage to Rajah’s paternal homeland.

“The fact that I can not only go out and race, but represent where I’m from is really meaningful,” said Caruth. “It means a lot to be a representative of the Caribbean Island, and I can’t wait to make them proud.”

Glen Beache, CEO of the Tourism Authority, is happy to support Rajah’s progress in NASCAR. He believes that the partnership will benefit both parties and make St. Vincent and the Grenadines a favourite Caribbean vacation destination.

Caruth and teammate Nick Sanchez will return to action in the Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway this Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET. Live TV coverage of the race will be provided by MAVTV. The race will also be covered on a livestream on FloRacing, and at ARCARacing.com.

About Rajah Caruth

Rajah Kirby Caruth (born June 11, 2002) is an American professional stock car racing driver. He competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing, part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, and full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 6 and 61 Chevrolet SS for Rev Racing.

Achievements First African-American to win at Tri-County Motor Speedway

Awards 2021 Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award Winner