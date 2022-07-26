Ralph for a 6th term, ‘The people don’t want me to leave the stage’

Gonsalves told the API in an interview that he believes the most challenging aspect is to ensure that there are enough qualified persons in the party.

“I would state that we have quality persons to assume the leadership if something were to happen to Ralph.

There are several persons whom we have and was putting forward a timetable that I would in July this year at our convention see if we can make the first step towards succession. At the National Council, I made it clear that there is no vacancy in the position of a political leader or prime minister.

I speak clearly and people hear only what they want to hear. I said that we will prepare the way for possible succession in the most propitious circumstances. After much discussion, the rank and file of the party say they aren’t ready for Ralph to consider succession.

In these circumstances where we have all these multiple challenges, the people are not asking Ralph to leave the stage, we don’t want any issues like that to arise, they said.

In my interview with WEFM on Sunday, I said I plan to lead the party as it is currently advised. In the next general election, I will lead the party. As Ralph continues, they say, Heavenly Father, I ain’t gonna get to eat that food unless the NDP wins.

There are a lot of them with no skill and they are hoping for political favours. I am sorry to inform you that I will be re-elected for another two years as a political leader. I will lead the party into the next election unless advised otherwise, and that is my plan.”