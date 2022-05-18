Ram Nath Kovind, the first Indian President to visit St Vincent, has arrived on a four-day state visit to the country.

He will meet with his counterpart, Governor-General Susan Dougan, as well as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries during his state visit. He will also address parliament.

President Kovind would be hosted by the Governor-General at a banquet, while Prime Minister Gonsalves would host a working lunch and reception for him.

During his visit, President Kovind is expected to sign several agreements.

In Calder, he will attend a ceremony to rename a street ‘India Drive’. He will also plant a sapling of sandalwood in the botanical garden.

On the island, Kovind will tour several development projects undertaken by India and speak with the Indian community.

Under the framework of the Cricket Association, the Indian President will also present cricket kits to aspiring young cricketers. He will journey to the Grenadine island of Canouan for a special meeting with PM Gonsalves.

Kovind will be in St. Vincent and the Grenadines between 18-21 May.