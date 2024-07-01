Can you believe it? Back in the early 90s, Randolph “Sticky” Williams was just a kid shooting hoops in his hometown of Calliaqua. Fast forward to 2024, and he’s made it to the Hall of Fame! What an incredible journey!

Last Saturday, October 5, 2024, the institution celebrated a major milestone by inducting the winning unit of the 2001 National Collegiate Athletics Association Championships title into its history.

This momentous occasion highlighted the incredible contributions made to Washburn University Basketball in Kansas, USA. What an inspiring tribute!

Williams, who was flown all the way to the USA for this amazing occasion. He was born in Calliaqua in 1976.