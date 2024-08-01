Rapid Relief Team Launches Multinational Response to Hurricane Beryl

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, mobilized a formidable force of 70 volunteers to provide critical aid and support across several affected regions in the Caribbean. The coordinated efforts spanned multiple islands, offering much-needed relief to communities reeling from the Category 5 disaster.

Impacted communities which RRT reached included Tobago, Jamaica, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Barbados, and Grenada. The combined efforts of the volunteers totaled approximately 1,000 meals in the form of burger meals and Family Food Boxes, 150 custom Frontline Snack Packs, and numerous water bottles, paper towels, toilet paper, and snacks.

“We are immensely proud of our volunteers who have shown extraordinary dedication and compassion in these challenging times,” said Derek Daniel, RRT Coordinator for Barbados. “Their efforts have made a tangible difference in the lives of many who have been impacted by Hurricane Beryl.”

As one community member in Barbados said, “We are very grateful, because of you all, even though it’s small it goes a long way. Thank you all very much!”

RRT’s contributions varied with the respective needs of impacted areas. The unique responses included:

In Tobago, RRT volunteers responded to the urgent needs of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency. Eleven volunteers distributed 50 RRT Family Food Boxes to support local efforts in providing for residents affected by Hurricane Beryl. Their prompt action ensured that essential supplies reached those in greatest need, helping to stabilize the community in the storm’s aftermath.

In St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, the RRT team focused their efforts at Hopewell Primary, where they served 500 meals to the community. Led by Floyd Green of Kingston CAR and assisted by 20 volunteers, the team provided burgers and chips to those impacted by the hurricane.

Kingstown, St. Vincent, saw RRT volunteers collaborating with the Coast Guard to support residents of Union Island. Three volunteers coordinated the delivery of 78 Comfort Snack Packs, ensuring that those in remote areas received essential nourishment.

On Canouan and Union Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, RRT conducted a scouting mission to assess the needs of the local population. Led by Kenley Ward, three volunteers distributed 20 Comfort Snack Packs and 15 Family Food Boxes. Their efforts not only provided immediate relief but also helped gather information to inform support and interventions.

In Barbados, RRT’s efforts were centered at the Fisheries Division Carpark, where 20 volunteers worked to distribute 100 Family Food Boxes to fisherfolk who had suffered significant losses due to Hurricane Beryl. This event highlighted the importance of mobilizing quickly to support vital community sectors.

Grenada received essential supplies shipped by RRT, including 98 cartons of bottled water and 50 Comfort Snack Packs. Eleven volunteers were involved in preparing these relief packages, which were then distributed by the National Disaster Management Agency.

RRT’s rapid mobilization and effective coordination ensured that essential supplies reached the most affected areas promptly. RRT is committed to supporting communities in need through swift and effective action, embodying the spirit of care and compassion central to the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 14,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the spirit of community and support in times of need.