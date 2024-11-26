Lawyer Highlights Erosion Chaos After $20M Sand Dredging +Video

Rawacou Recreational Facility Faces Uncertain Future

Lawyer Lyndon George is expressing concern that individuals who regularly enjoy the Rawacou recreational facility and natural pond may soon find themselves unable to do so ever again.

George, a regular visitor to the beach with his family since childhood, asserts that he first observed the signs of significant erosion several months following the sand dredging that occurred just outside the Argyle to aid in the construction of the new port facility in the capital, Kingstown.

The lawyer, who has recently stepped back from the public spotlight, expressed that when he witnesses such atrocities that could have been prevented, he feels compelled to bring them to the public’s attention.

“This is nothing to laugh about; this is nothing to gloat about. Saint Vincent’s future is going to be worse off because of a poor decision that was made recently. I am humbly asking the administration to please stop destroying Saint Vincent. We’re asking you, please, to do it no more. Saint Vincent has always had a rich seascape and landscape, beautiful flora and fauna, the likes of which can’t be easily repeated throughout the Caribbean, and it pains me to continually see poor decisions being made”.

George encourages anyone with a sentimental connection to the beach and pond to visit it as soon as possible. However, he advises caution when visiting with children, as a rising tide could prevent you from returning to the other side.

“The sea has always been rough; yes, it has taken lives before, but it has never taken the sand.”

In April of 2023, the St. Vincent government inked a $20 million agreement with Canadian company Aecon for dredging in the area. The island’s modern port in Kingstown was filled with these materials.