Rayden Davis dies; PM Gonsalves says efforts were made to save his life

Rayden Thomas-Davis, a 3-year-old from Richalnad Park, died on Wednesday night following his battle with severe microscopic anemia, sickle cell disease, bronchial asthma, and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Rayden made the news this week as he began seeking help as his medical condition was becoming worse and doctors in St. Vincent appeared stumped as to what to do next.

Rayden was admitted to the hospital on June 29th, 2022, with sickle cell disease, according to his mother, Nadine Davis.Further testing later showed he only had a trace of sickle cell disease. He needed a blood transfusion as a result of this.After this, he lost his ability to walk, but the doctors could not pinpoint why he was unable to walk.

Rayden’s liver and kidney became enlarged, so he had to get a platelet transfusion, then we were discharged. Again, we went back to the hospital a second time for over 2 weeks, and the doctors are still puzzled as to why he’s not walking. “And as per their expertise, a sickle cell trait patient is not supposed to have all those other illnesses that Rayden has, so they labeled him as a full-blown sickler (an individual affected with sickle-cell trait or sickle cell anemia),” she said.

Rayden’s death was the topic of discussion on social media and radio programs on Thursday morning. Blame has been leveled against the country’s health system and the powers that be for not being proactive. Callers cited that when you are poor and not of the upper class, you can count it all lost.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on “Round Table Talk” Wednesday evening spoke about Rayden Davis medical condition and highlighted the interventions made by the state in seeking advance medical care and expertise to provide diagnosis and treatment.

“It’s a painful story. A lot of harsh things have been said that are untrue.

“The medical services in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including the World Pediatric Project, which seized this child, have taken him to see if they can find out what is really wrong. They did a series of tests, including sending tests overseas, and have not been able to find out. It’s a painful thing.

“Mrs. Barnwell-Scott, the cabinet secretary, arranged for the child to travel to Trinidad by air ambulance three weeks ago, but the hospital there refused to accept him because they didn’t have a clear diagnosis.

“I understand the mother had come to see me, but I wasn’t there or wasn’t available, and nobody had told me. But I have a system with my permanent secretary, Angie Jackson, and with the cabinet secretary.

“We are willing at any time to send the child anywhere in the Caribbean where they would accept the child with respect to the diagnosis. Between the Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Health and the chief medical officer, they should probably issue a statement as to the efforts that were made”.