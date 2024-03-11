SVG Coast Guard assists in search for missing Grenadian fisherman

Missing Person – Raymond Roseman

The SVG Coast Guard is now assisting Grenada Police in the search for missing Fisherman Raymond Roseman, 62 years old, from Bogles, Carriacou.

In a press release issued today, the Grenada police stated the following:

“Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Raymond Roseman, a 62-year-old fisherman from Bogles, Carriacou.

He is approximately six feet two inches in height, slim-built, and dark in complexion. Mr. Roseman left his community on a fishing expedition on March 8, 2024, and has not returned since.

The Grenada Coast Guard, local fishermen, and counterparts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been conducting searches at sea.

Anyone seeing Mr. Raymond Roseman or having any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 440 3921, Carriacou Police Station at 443-7482, the Police Hotline at 444 1958, or the nearest police station.”