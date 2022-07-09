Rayneau Group mining stones at abandoned Sion Hill Quarry?

In the community of Sion Hill, there is a lot of speculation about whether the Rayneau Group of companies from St Lucia will mine stones at the abandoned Sion Hill quarry.

NEMO declared the Sion Hill quarry a disaster zone several years ago after a rockfall damaged two buildings intended for carnival mas tents.

Between one of the abandoned buildings and the foot of the quarry, heavy equipment bearing the Rayneau logo was spotted doing excavation work.

We were unable to reach the Rayneau Group for comment.

A 30-year mining lease is currently in place for Richmond quarry, which is operated by Rayneau Group of Companies from St Lucia.

The Rayneau Group of Companies made regional headlines in 2017 when workers were welding on top of a container containing dynamite when it exploded.

According to records, three people were killed and 20 were hospitalized after an explosion at a Rayneau Construction quarry in Cul de Sac, Castries.

Founded by Rayneau Gajadhar, the company is Saint Lucia’s largest construction and industrial products conglomerate in St Lucia.

