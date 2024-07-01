Rebuilding Progress: 75 New Homes Completed on Canouan

75 HOUSES COMPLETED ON CANOUAN

As the rebuilding work continues in the Southern Grenadines, 75 houses have been completed on Canouan to date

In a recent interview with the API, Co-ordinator Sergeant Karla Timm said 13 contractors are spread across the island doing work with homes for the most vulnerable and elderly given priority.

Timm noted that there is a steady supply of materials which is available to the contractors.

“The contractors are there, the tradesmen are there, they hit the ground running,” Timm said.

Minister of Housing Hon. Orando Brewster said the Government is ensuring that houses are rebuilt better and stronger in keeping with the current building codes and guidelines.

“It’s not tacking on two sheets of galvanise because we have to do this in a proper manner, we have to follow the building codes and the guidelines…. I want us to know that this rebuilding process, it requires time and it requires personnel and it requires a lot of labour, so it is not a quick fix for some of these homes,” Minister Brewster said.

The Housing and Land Development Corporation (HLDC) is also on the ground in the Southern Grenadines dealing with level 3 and 4 houses, these are the houses which sustained significant damage and whose structures were compromised.