Recent attacks on journalists condemned by Surinamese press association

Surinamese Press Association condemn recent attacks on journalists

The Association of Surinamese Journalists (ASJ) has strongly condemned the looting, vandalism, and attacks on journalists that happened during and after the protests against the Surinamese government on Friday.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ASJ said that as an independent professional association, the Constitution gives every citizen the right to demonstrate and say what they think if they don’t like the way things are going politically and socially.

“However, this cannot and should not lead to situations in which people, state, or private objects are targeted,” the statement said.

“No matter what reason is given, the attack on the National Assembly building, the destruction of other buildings, setting fires, and stealing from shops are all attacks on democracy and illegal acts.”

The ASJ says that when independent journalists are hurt while doing their jobs, it’s a sign that the country is heading toward chaos.

“The threatening words, the destruction of camera equipment, the theft of a cell phone, and the setting on fire of a journalist’s car are all very serious attacks on the freedom of the press.”

“It should be made clear that journalists’ main job is to serve society, in this case by giving people first-hand information about what’s going on in society. This is an important part of democracy, and the Constitution guarantees it. Attacks on the media and journalists, especially from the public, are like hitting yourself in the face.

The ASJ wants people to think about this and deal with democracy in a sensible way, by protecting it and using it in the right way, both in how they use their right to free speech and how they treat freedom of the press.

The ASJ has asked the government to do everything in its power to protect and honor the rights and responsibilities that come from this.