Reconnecting Dominica with the French West Indies travel market

Discover Dominica Authority and a delegation of the hotel and cultural representatives journeyed to Guadeloupe on July 28th, 2022, to increase the movement of people between the two islands and reconnect with a key source market for Nature Island.

The French West Indies is a significant market for Dominica, according to the authority’s research.

For the year, 2019, this market generated 20% of tourist arrivals and 48% of stayover arrivals for the World Creole Music Festival in October 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing travel bans, however, dealt a serious blow to the tourism sector in 2020. This resulted in decreased arrivals (approximately -51%) for this key market.

The Dominican delegation was therefore focused on regaining ground in this market and returning to its numbers before the pandemic. This was to be achieved through an event that took place at L’hotel Salako – Zenitude. The program was split into two parts – a press conference which was attended by key media houses such as France Antilles, Guadeloupe 1er, and RCI and one-to-one meetings, where members of the delegation met with some top travel agencies like Selector Penchard Voyage and Navitour Voyages.

“The Discover Dominica Authority and its partners sought to achieve three key objectives in Guadeloupe; they were to communicate the ease of getting to Dominica, its relaxed health protocols and what travellers can enjoy on the Nature Island. Second, announce the digital campaign that was launched with specific offers to this market for Summer and the World Creole Music Festival. Third, ensure key one-to-one meetings with travel agencies and hotel representatives to bring greater visibility to Dominica’s product and ultimately generate new leads and relationships.”- Destination Marketing Manager, Ms Kimberly King