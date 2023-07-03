The Villa Beach Recreation Facility Project on St. Vincent’s south-east coast was officially opened on Monday, July 3.

The facility is part of the ongoing thrust to develop the tourism product on the island.

St. Vincent’s Tourism Minister Carlos James, during his address, said:

“It is important to continue to enhance a number of other beaches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is aimed at increasing visitor arrivals to destination SVG”.

“I am hoping going forward we will build more green facilities and go off the grid to protect the environment”, James said.

The facility includes toilets, fresh water showers, a vending kiosk, and an area for artisans.

Villa Beach St Vincent is one of the top stretches of coastline in the Grenadines. It is one of the two primary white-sand beaches on the main island of St Vincent, where there are also a number of black-sand beaches.

This beach is ideal for snorkeling and other water activities and provides great views of the surrounding area, making it a great place to park yourself for the day and relax.

Above all, though, this beach is a great place to stay and is known largely for its lodging choices.