The use of Recreational Cannabis is now legal in the USVI

The USVI Passes Adult Use Cannabis Legislation!

USVI – The Virgin Islands Cannabis Consume Act, which permits those over 21 to use marijuana for recreational, medicinal, and religious purposes, has been signed into law by Governor Albert Bryan.

The region joins 22 US jurisdictions that have legalized marijuana use for recreational purposes.

As he signed the law into effect late last year, Bryan noted that it “incorporates key elements of my original proposal, such as one streamlined regulatory scheme for both medicinal and adult use, enforcement powers for the Office of Cannabis Regulation, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for Virgin Islands residents, and the creation of a revenue stream to help fund critical Government initiatives and operations.”

Adults are permitted to possess a combined total of two ounces of marijuana and one ounce of cannabis-related items.

A proclamation that permits people convicted of simple marijuana possession to ask for a pardon through the Virgin Islands Department of Justice was also signed by the governor.

The Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act and the Expungement Act that goes with it allow for the expungement of convictions for simple possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana.

Bryan estimates that in the previous 20 years, 300 people had been found guilty of marijuana simple possession.

The governor urged residents of the Virgin Islands to take advantage of the opportunities that would result from this new business.

“We are providing you with the opportunities, but it is also up to you to take use of them. My aim is to give everyone the chance to take part in this new, legal cannabis sector, especially those of us who have been adversely affected by the criminalization of cannabis, Bryan added.