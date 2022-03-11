The Grenadines to get its first Recreational Park

The first recreational park in the Grenadines will be built on the Southern Grenadine island of Union Island.

A recreational park is a publicly owned area designated for sports and games.

Through St Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) efforts, the Union Island Tourist Committee received a grant to establish the park.

The project will provide a means of sustainable recreation and livelihoods in Union Island while understanding the importance of the environment through education and awareness.

The Union Island Tourist Committee is a community-based organisation established in 1966.

The Committee was formed to maintain visitors’ information, monitor public tourism sites and attractions (forts and beaches) and is responsible for Human Resource Development in Union Island.

Union Island is part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It has a surface of 9 square kilometres and lies about 200 km west-southwest of Barbados.

The island is within the view of the islands of Carriacou and the mainland of Grenada, which lies directly south.

Clifton and Ashton are the two principal towns.