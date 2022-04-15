Residents in Red/Orange zones should remain alert due to unstable weather

The St Vincent Meteorological Services says within the next 24 hours, showers are likely across the Windward Islands due to unstable conditions.

It is imperative that motorists and residents within the red and orange zones near La Soufriere volcano remain alert. Although the weather may improve around Sunday afternoon, isolated showers may return at daybreak on Monday.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to fresh (25-35km/h) east to east northeasterly trades will occur. Expect a temporary increase (near 40km/h) on Sunday before a decrease (15-25km/h) on Monday.

On the western and eastern coasts, seas range from 1 to 1.5 meters, while 1.0 to 2 meters will be seen in open waters.

Operators of small craft and sea bathers should exercise caution during high swells and gusty winds, especially on eastern coasts. During the next few days, a thin film of haze should be visible.