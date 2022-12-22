The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in Redemption Sharpes on Thursday, December, 22, 2022.

The fire completely destroyed a 16 x 14 two (2) storey wooden house and all of its contents.

The house was owned by Javid Alexander, a twenty-nine (29) year old Painter of Redemption Sharpes. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF