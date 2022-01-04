Redroot SVG distribute groceries, toys, and drinks to families in need

PR – RedRoot SVG has successfully hosted its first-ever Christmas Campaign called “Gift of Hope”, in collaboration with the Building and Loan Association( BLA).

Our people have gone through a tremendous amount of troubles in the year 2021, therefore, we intended to lift their spirit, spread good cheer by donating Christmas gifts in the form of Groceries, Toys, and Drinks to approximately three hundred homes across St Vincent to individuals and families who were in need of hope and support for this Christmas Season.

Our team members along with the BLA travelled to the communities from Fancy to Chateaubelair on the 22nd and the 23rd of December 2021, on the 24th of December persons from around the Kingstown area came to the Redroot office in palus avenue to collect their packages and gifts

The joy that this campaign brought the children and adults was heartwarming, some of them didn’t expect a gift at Christmas and we were happy to be a part of that joy.

We wish to thank the donors and the person who contributed in any way to make this a success.