Referee Rohan Primus assaulted, injured at football game in Georgetown

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Referee Association (SVGRA) stated in a press release that on November 6, 2022, a Grieggs FC player struck referee Rohan Primus in the face during a football match at Chilli Playing Field Georgetown.

The SVG Referee Association stated in a press release that they are extremely displeased with this current development, and the Football Federation has pledged to take this matter seriously.

The SVG Referee Association stated that it will not tolerate any physical, verbal, or other forms of abuse against its officials or referees during the 2022-2023 Club Championship.

The SVGRA stated that they will monitor the situation and any subsequent developments and will take the following actions:

“Should we be dissatisfied with the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, we reserve the right to handle this matter in the best interest of our officials,” the SVGRA stated.