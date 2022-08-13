Over the weekend, male surgical patients will be moved to the restored Male Surgical Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Extensive rehabilitative work was carried out on the ward, including bathrooms, Nurses’ station facilities, doors, windows, floors, painting and an improvement in the overall aesthetics of the ward.

Hospital Administrator Grace Walters said she is pleased with the work done as the renovations made have not only enhanced the look of the ward but also the safety as well.

“The wooden louvres have been replaced by aluminium windows…so we are better able to mitigate against natural disasters,” Walters stated.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince said, “it is really a follow-up to what we did on the Male Medical Ward and the improvements that were made there, …. the spirit is higher when you come into this ward.”

The Minister added that though the Acute Care Hospital would be underway soon, there would still be improvements done to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Work continues now on the Maternity Ward and the Female Medical Ward, which is currently being used as an isolation centre.

“In the meantime, we have to do some work here because in any event, we are going to keep it as a Centre of Excellence for Maternal and Child Health here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Prince said.

This is all part of the Government’s modernization of the Health Sector in this country. “The entire spectrum of the health sector and health delivery services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines would be touched,” Prince stressed.

The work on the Male Surgical Ward was done by Bragsa and Barry’s Building Services.