Regency Petroleum to close on Sundays, citing Christian values

Regency Petroleum Limited, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), is closing all of its service stations across the island on Sunday.

In a media statement issued on Sunday (August 11), CEO Andrew Williams stated that the decision is faith-based “while underscoring our respect for this sacred day of rest”.

“A few weeks ago, RPL made the decision to implement a permanent all-day Sunday closure at our service stations islandwide. By taking this step, we hope to create an environment in which our employees can rest, spend valuable time with their family and loved ones, or participate in worship if they so desire,” he stated.

“We appreciate that this new weekly closure may cause anxiety about how it will affect our financial performance.However, I’d want to use this opportunity to assure you that we are completely confident in our decision.Divine Providence has guided Regency Petroleum Limited since its start.This has always been critical to our growth and success, and we are confident that keeping this set day of rest will continue to bring us favour and prosperity,” Williams concluded.

The CEO of Regency Petroleum stated that the first-quarter financial results for 2024 bode well for the company’s future success.