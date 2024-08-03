APUA and BVIEC Linemen Aid VINLEC in Southern Grenadines

Regional Linemen Teams Assisting with Restoration Efforts in Southern Grenadines

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) welcomed two teams of Linemen from the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) and the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) this month to aid in restoration efforts in the Southern Grenadines.

On Sunday 21st July 2024, a team of five Linemen from APUA arrived, followed by a three-man team from the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation on Wednesday 24th July 2024. Both teams have been deployed to Canouan, where they are working in collaboration with local contractors and VINLEC Linemen to carry out essential restorative work on the island.

Power has been restored to the central commercial area in Canouan, along with a few essential services, including the Police Station, Coastguard Base, Canouan Airport and the Health Clinic. Contractors have also been dispatched to Mayreau and Union Island to assist with repairs to the transmission and distribution networks on these islands.

Our power stations in Mayreau and Canouan are operational; however, the power station on Union Island remains out of service due to significant damage. Repairs and maintenance work are underway at the Union Island plant to provide an interim solution to generate electricity as soon as possible for the island, while more permanent and resilient fixes are being developed for the power station and generation challenges.

VINLEC extends its gratitude to customers for their continued patience and support. Together, with the assistance of our regional partners and the resilience of our communities, we are making progress towards full recovery.