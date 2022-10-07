Regional Security System (RSS) celebrates its 40th anniversary

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John will lead a twelve (12) member delegation to the commemoration of the Regional Security System (RSS) Fortieth (40th) Anniversary in Grenada. The milestone will be celebrated with several events over the period of 9 – 13 October 2022.

The delegation will include the Commander of SVG Coast Service, Lieutenant Commander Mr Deon Henry, and ten (10) officers- five (5) each from the RSVGPF and the SVG Coast Guard who will participate in a military parade to mark the occasion. They are as follows: Sub-Lieutenant Frankie John, Station Sergeant of Police, Alex Phillips, Petty Officer, Daniel Foyle, Corporal of Police, Nelica Kirby, Leading Seaman Peter Morris, Police Constables Christel Hamilton, Marc Williams, and Enrique Monroe and, Able Seamen Danroy Connell and Everette Glasgow.

Some members of the delegation will leave the state on Saturday, October 8, 2022, onboard Captain Mulzac.

The RSS was established in October 1982 with five (5) countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Since then, the organization has grown to eight (8) members including Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana which acceded to the RSS treaty on September 13, 2022, to become a member.

The RSS was created out of a need for a collective response to security threats that were impacting the stability of the region in the 1970s and 1980s.

The events will take place in Grenada as follows:

9 October 2022 – 40 th Anniversary Church Service at Sacrament Catholic Church commencing at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by a military parade.

Anniversary Church Service at Sacrament Catholic Church commencing at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by a military parade. 10 October 2022 – Security Chief’s Meeting

12 – 13 October 2022 – Coast Guard Commanders Meeting.

