Regional Security System (RSS) Seizes 918 Kg cocaine, nearly 2000 pounds marijuana in 2022

With the assistance of its Air Wing, the Regional Security System (RSS) has confiscated 918 kg of cocaine and 2071.4 pounds of marijuana in 2022.

This was announced by the Executive Director of the RSS, Commodore Errington Shurland, during his opening comments at the RSS’ Council of Ministers meeting at the Radisson Beach Resort in Grenada on Wednesday.

Last year, cash seizures valued at XCD $4.5 million, restraints valued at XCD $8.7 million, confiscations valued at XCD $227,750, and monetary forfeitures valued at XCD $2.4 million were the result of recommendations provided to RSS Member States by Commodore Shurland.

The RSS chief noted that these results were not just due to the RSS Headquarters, but also to the partnership between the organization and its strategic partners.

He noted that the region was also exposed to a variety of other risks, such as the malicious use of technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the likelihood of severe climatic disasters that might lead to mass migration and an economy supported by transnational criminal organizations.

The Executive Director stated that these foreseen occurrences indicate a need to study how civil society and other international system actors might collaborate with traditional law enforcement to solve security problems.

“The inclusion of non-traditional entities in the licit network’s counter strategy, as well as the advent of environmental and cyber risks, would necessitate a network governance model to serve as the basis for this collaboration,” he explained.

Also, Commodore Shurland pointed to the rise in gun violence that has crippled several Member States and emphasized the necessity for “hard and soft remedies” to this disaster.

“Soft via continual positive message to our youngsters with the assistance of social development programs that constantly target troublesome youth and programs that address recidivism concerns. “Hard answers need the determination to put in place the required infrastructure to defend our borders and prevent firearms from entering our territory, as well as address corruption concerns,” he stated.

Source : RSS