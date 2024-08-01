Register Now for the ECSE’s Directors’ Education, Accreditation Programme

ECSE to host On-Line DEAP in September 2024

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) will host an on-line session of the acclaimed Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) over the period 23rd – 25th September 2024. The DEAP, which is offered jointly by the ECSE and the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), is an advanced director training course, aimed at preparing directors for the important role that they play in the governance of corporations.

Registration in the programme is open to all directors, corporate secretaries, CEOs, and other senior executives of public and private companies, as well as public sector (statutory) corporations. Legal practitioners, accountants, chartered secretaries, and other professional corporate advisers, as well as persons aspiring to directorships are also invited to participate.