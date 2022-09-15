Registration is now open for NTRC’s iCode784 competition 2022

Icode784 Competition registration is now open and will end on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 4:00 pm.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Competition launched its tenth annual Icode 784 competition on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The competition is geared at exposing students to developing applications and harnessing ideas through a guided mentorship program. The app or idea can be suited to private or public sector operations.

Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights said the competition can assist participants with their interpersonal skills, and noted that the competition seeks to encourage “citizens to create more apps that are relevant to the country but also targets the needs in our Caribbean region and even globally.”

Knights added, “we also want to develop more entrepreneurs that see the needs in the market and create businesses that build software applications to meet those needs.”

NTRC’s Consumer and Public Relations Manager, Rhea Lewis said the judging criteria require the team to do research on private and public sector organisations on which their ideas are based, and explain how their idea or app is distinct. Lewis noted that participants must enter the competition as a team with a minimum of two (2) participants and a maximum of four (4).

There are three categories of competition, they are, Secondary Mobile App, Secondary Idea and an open category. Prizes range from 3 hundred dollars to 5 thousand dollars, with laptop prizes and a trip for two to Spain for the first-place winners. All categories are open to students of secondary and tertiary schools. The open category is geared towards citizens under the age of 35 years.