Registration of Agriculture, Fisheries Recovery Workers Open

Registration of Agriculture and Fisheries Recovery Workers

“A critical part of the rebuilding better, is to bring to the forefront of this project the youth of our nation. Climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies must form an important part of the recovery efforts. It means that we have to do things differently as we move forward. It will be an uncomfortable situation for some stakeholders who are not appreciative of the need to adopt modern approaches.

For example, the recovery effort will only be supportive of the purchasing of 4 strokes engines which are far more efficient and environmentally friendly, when placed against the 2 strokes engines,” the Minister Saboto Caesar noted.

“A detail national agriculture and fisheries zones asset mapping exercise will be conducted as a matter of urgency. The planting and replanting of windbreaks, the usage of organic mulching which is cheap and effective, an increase in shade house production, construction of wells, rain water harvesting systems establishment and irrigation from neighbouring rivers are all climate smart agriculture techniques which will be advanced in this watershed period.

We will recover at all times keeping in mind that we are at the same time preparing for the next drought and the next tropical cyclone. That is what we mean when we speak about practicing climate change resilience strategies. It will not be business as usual and the farmers field school approach, focus groups and social media will play a critical role in the dissemination of information through trained extension staff, regional and international experts, the Minister explained.

The registration of Agriculture and Fisheries Recovery workers began this morning at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kingstown.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is seeking eligible candidates to form a part of the national food production recovery team.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Labour, noted that all persons seeking and are available for employment, with CXC passes in Agriculture and Biology, Technical College certificates in Agriculture, diploma level, bachelors, masters and PhDs in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry should participate in the week of registration taking place at the Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters in Kingstown from Tuesday 30th July. The registration process will close on August 2nd.