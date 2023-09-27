Rejiro Roberts, who moved to England in 2019, told the St. Vincent Times he did so to escape violence and hardship.

The 21-year-old said he always had an interest in working in the cyber security sector, pursued his dream, and gained multiple qualifications, including a “CEH-certified ethical hacker” qualification.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been working solo to intercept scammers from different countries, including Jamaica, India, and Africa. These scammers are notoriously dangerous, stealing thousands of dollars from people and elderly individuals who are not IT savvy”, he said.

Roberts said that in a recent operation, he was able to save multiple individuals from getting scammed and losing their lives.

“I was able to shut down a romance scam call center located in Jamaica, saving dozens of individuals and intercepting calls notifying them of the scam. Sadly, there was an elderly woman with dementia who was scammed out of her life savings. I tried to intercept, but unfortunately, I was too late. The scammers left her to perish, taking all that she had”.

Roberts told the St. Vincent Times that it brings tears to his eyes knowing thousands of individuals have lost their savings, and he wants to spread awareness of the current situation that is taking place.

“Scammers can call your cellphone pretending to work for a verified establishment, but really and truly, it’s all a scam. I want to notify the public that the world we live in is being taken over by technology, and we as individuals have to be very cautious of the people we speak to on the phone”, Roberts said.