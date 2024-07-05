Relief Plan for Southern Grenadines Mortgage Holders Times Staff Updated: July 5, 2024 9:18 am Devastation Union Island 132 Commercials banks in St Vincent will be asked to provide relief for persons in the Southern Grenadines who have mortgage facilities. This will be done in order and with careful guidelines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said. FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail Times Staff Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.