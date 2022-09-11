Remembering Andre Cox, lone Vincentian killed in 9/11 attacks

Vincentians are today remembering Andre ‘Colin’ Cox the lone SVG national who lost his life during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in New York, United States.

Cox, a New Montrose resident, and thousands of others were killed in a series of coordinated suicide attacks by Al-Qaeda terrorists who crashed two commercial planes into the World Trade Centre in New York City.

On September 11, 2001, Cox was working on the 101st floor of the 110-story WTC building when it was attacked. His tarnished wallet was the only thing returned to his mother Princina Cox.

As part of his obituary his brother Nigel said the following;

Always on the Go

André Cox followed his brothers from St. Vincent in the Caribbean to Canarsie in search of a new future. He thought he might get into architecture by studying computer science. So he took cafeteria jobs and enrolled in 1994 at Brooklyn College. For seven years, he worked full time and went to school full time, too. This was his schedule: up at 4:30 a.m., leave for work at 5:45 a.m. His job was food preparation in a cafeteria on the 101st floor of 1 World Trade Center. When he finished at 3 p.m., he would take the subway to school, go to classes and study, and be home at 11 p.m. On weekends, he studied and slept. “That was his schedule for most of the last seven years.

Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.