Remembering The Clare Valley 5, SVG’s 9/11

While the world mourns victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Vincentians are also remembering five residents of Clare Valley who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Sandy Bay, Northern St Vincent, on Sunday, 11 September.

Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood all died in a minivan crash.

On September 11, footage from the accident scene showed bodies trapped in the mangled wreck of the omnibus.

On the said Sunday, Georgetown Medical Complex received a total of nine patients from the crash site.

The omnibus, with mourners on board, was en route from South Leeward village of Clare Valley to the Northern community of Owia. There, they would have attended Rohan Rawlins’ funeral.