UPDATE: Renaldo Hamilton shot and killed in Arnos Vale

A young man who was shot and killed in Arnos Vale on Saturday 5 February has been identified as Renaldo Hamilton of Stubbs.

New information reveals that Hamilton was killed sometime shortly after 2 pm on Saturday afternoon at a bus stop opposite the Richardson Gas station.

While an earlier report indicated that he was the son of a businessman, St Vincent Times has leant that Hamilton’s mother, works in the Arnos Vale area, a short distance from where he was killed.

Sources said following the shooting; the perpetrator/s took off in the direction of the Nazarene Church located just across the street from the bus stop.

According to well-placed sources Hamilton was 23 years old. His death takes the murder toll to four for the year 2022.