Rene Baptiste is new President of Soroptimist Intl. Caribbean network

Rene Baptiste has been appointed as the new president of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network, succeeding Jacqueline Lorice Pascal, who has been in office for two years. Baptiste’s agenda includes addressing pressing issues such as period dignity, human trafficking, and climate change impacts.

She plans to pursue consultative status with CARICOM, strengthen efforts against violence against women, and promote gender equity and economic empowerment for women and girls across the Caribbean.

She also intends to expand the organization’s reach by incorporating new members from Dominica and St. Lucia. Pascal, who served as president for two years, highlighted several accomplishments under her leadership, including the chartering of Soroptimist International Sunrise Antigua and signing a memorandum of understanding with Free the Slaves.

She also highlighted the role of Caribbean women in global human rights and climate change advocacy. Baptiste’s presidency marks a new chapter for the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network, as it continues to empower women and girls in the region.