The SVG Players International Mas Band’s leader, Julian “Peling” Pollard, a well-known cultural figure in St. Vincent, died.

From the early 1970s until now, Pollard has been an essential component of this funfair. He collaborated with Blondie Bird of Dragons and seasoned mascot Roy “D Dragon” Ralph.

He was the artistic director and designer of SVG Players International. A keen historian, he incorporated historical context into the band’s designs.

With the theme “Asserting Our Culture: Celebrating Ourselves,” Pollard oversaw the creative direction of the Vincentian contingent at CARIFESTA XIII, which took place in Barbados from August 17 to August 27, 2017.

Pollard participated in the SVG 40th Independence Celebrations as a member of the Decorating Committee.