Farmers residing in the South Leeward constituency recently received water tanks, which serve as essential resources for their agricultural activities.

The distribution of water tanks to farmers in Vermont, Twenty Hill, and Clare Valley was overseen by Attorney General Grenville Williams last week.

On September 15, Williams expressed his thoughts in a Facebook post.

“Each one must help others improve the quality of their lives. A seemingly small contribution can make a significant difference to your neighbor and the community”.

“Let us continue to work together to build our community and country”, the post stated.

Williams was also observed engaging in canvassing activities in Vermont alongside former Central Leeward MP Sir Louis Straker, whom he asserts possessed comprehensive knowledge on the historical background of families residing in the area.

It is anticipated that Williams will be designated as the candidate for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) in the electoral district of South Leeward during the forthcoming general election in 2025.