OWIA police station reopens on Friday 25 February

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to advise the general public that the Owia Police Station will be reopened to serve the public on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The station was closed in 2021 after it was damaged by tropical storm Elsa and the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The repair work was done by the staff of the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA). The building and keys were handed over to the police on February 16, 2022.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John thanks BRAGSA for its commitment to completing the repairs in a timely manner and the residents of Owia and surrounding areas for their patience and understanding while the station was out of service.