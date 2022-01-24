Report sightings of any marine SPECIES that washes ashore: Fisheries Division

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour would like to inform the public that recently there were incidences of marine mammals or fish species washed ashore in some communities.

The Division seeks the cooperation of all persons and is urging the general public if this should reoccur, not to interfere with these species, dead or alive, bur report such sightings to the Fisheries Division at telephone number 456-2738 or the Public Health Department at 456-1991 as soon as possible.