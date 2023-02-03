Report suggest EX Mayor planned the Killing of Tarek William Saab

Delegate of the Ombudsman of Anzoátegui Rafael Vegas and his sister Dalia were threatened with death by former mayor Jonathan Marín convicted of justice.

Said order, says one of the hitmen, given by Jonnathan Marín, after evaluating the inconvenience of attacking Attorney General Tarek William Saab for which the murderers ” would ask for a minimum of one million dollars .”

The delegate of the Ombudsman’s Office in Anzoátegui and former Secretary General of the government of that entity, Rafael Vega, denounced before the General Directorate of Human Rights of the Public Ministry in Caracas that he was sentenced today to 25 months in prison for crimes of corruption in the US , Jonnathan Marín threatened him with death, as well as his sister Dalia Vega, director of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic Tarek William Saab, as well as two union leaders from that regional region.

Through intelligence work, information was obtained from one of the hitmen identified as Edgar Guzmán, whom Marín, former mayor of Guanta, was sentenced by Florida judge Robert Scola to serve a 25-month prison sentence. For corruption crimes, he gives him the precise orders ” to hire some Colombian gunmen for the amount of 50,000 dollars “, in order to carry out said attacks, with the aim of ” directly damaging Attorney General Saab “.

In one of the captures, of a conversation, it can also be read how the hitman Guzmán launches a terrible confession. After receiving the order from Jonnathan Marín to carry out said murders, there he refers to one of his collaborators as follows: « What we fear is that we will ask him for the complete logistics to get Juan and catire (Vega) out because he will give Tarek a pain in the ass It’s going to be more difficult: He’s a Prosecutor and throwing a big round at us like they threw at Danilo is going to cost a minimum of a million dollars and it’s going to be a national scandal . ” To which the employee replies ” national, nothing else, they are going to go out and look for the culprits “.

The General Directorate of Human Rights commissioned two national prosecutors in order to carry out the respective investigations, with the aim of issuing the respective arrest warrants that may apply.