The St. Vincent Times has received reports of a shooting in the Paul’s Avenue community sometime after 9 p.m.

The reports state that two persons sustained bullet wounds. The medical status and name of the individuals are unknown at this time.

It is also reported that over (20) gunshots were heard in the area. It is understood that the individuals were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting. This article will be updated.