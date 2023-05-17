Reports of leaked CXC Mathematics paper shock St Vincent

CXC Math’s Paper leaked ahead of exam: Reports

Reports in St. Vincent (SVG) of a leaked Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) mathematics paper, written today, Wednesday, May 17, have sent shockwaves around the island.

According to the Searchlight newspaper, the exam was leaked to several pupils before the exam. According to the publication, they obtained proof of images of CSEC Mathematics Paper 2 pages that were shared on a messaging app the night before the exam and were seen by students from at least two secondary schools.

The Ministry of Education in St. Vincent also verified to the publication that they had received complaints of the leak.

Several users on social media expressed shocked and wondered whether the exams were for sale and what would happen to students who worked hard to prepare for the exam.

St. Vincent Times also learnt that the exam papers were purportedly leaked on another Caribbean island.