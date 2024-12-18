Republic Bank Launches EC$750K Sustainability Fund

Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) in partnership with the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund (SLUNCF) has awarded over EC$200,000 in grant funding to local organizations supporting critical environmental and community-based projects across the island. The grant funding was made possible through the Republic Bank Sustainability Fund, which was created in June 2023. The 2024 awardees were formally recognized on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at a cheque handover ceremony held at Sandals Golf and Country Club in Cap Estate, Saint Lucia.

The partnership between RBEC and SLUNCF is a 5-year commitment that focuses on the conservation and sustainability of ecosystems; biodiversity protection and livelihoods in Saint Lucia. RBEC has pledged a sum of EC$750,000 to this partnership over the 5-year period under its Power to Make A Difference Programme (PMAD).

Craig Henry, Chief Executive Director of the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund, thanked RBEC for their continued partnership. “We are thankful for Republic Bank for partnering with us to create the Republic Bank Sustainability Fund and creating the opportunity for us to share our vision of channeling investment and resources at the community level,” he remarked.

In her remarks to the gathering, RBEC Managing Director, Tracy Bartholomew spoke to the core principles behind the Programme. “What resonates with me is that these projects offer opportunities for at-risk youth, young people, and women in agriculture, both rural and urban. As a Bank, we believe in the potential of our community members to drive change, and we are committed to providing the necessary support mechanisms to ensure their success” she expressed.

The event marked a major milestone in RBEC’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. Through this partnership, RBEC has provided essential funding to five impactful Saint Lucian initiatives. These projects were carefully selected for their contributions to environmental conservation, education, and community development.

The beneficiary projects for 2024 are:

Amb’s Harvest: Focused on sustainable agriculture, this initiative aims to improve food security and promote eco-friendly farming practices through a hydroponic grow bag system.

Babonneau Secondary School: The school will utilize the funding to expand its sustainable agriculture education, through the extension of its aquaponics farm.

Tea Garden 758: This project is dedicated to growing Saint Lucia’s bee industry through the establishment of a sustainable and profitable beekeeping apiary.

National Skills Development Centre (NSDC): The funding will support NSDC’s vocational training programs, increasing training opportunities and enrolment for at least 30 Saint Lucians in green economy skills training programs.

Geobuy Multifaceted Conglomerates: With a focus on boosting the socio-economic development of farmers in Region VII, this project aims to reinforce agricultural consultancy services and supplies for food security.

“We have pledged to support projects that safeguard and sustain our biodiversity. We believe in not merely conserving the environment but also fostering sustainable livelihoods for our community. This represents a comprehensive strategy for conservation, blending ecological protection with socio-economic progress,” concluded Bartholomew.

The partnership between RBEC and the SLUNCF is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing the island’s environmental challenges while promoting socio-economic growth. This initiative underscores RBEC’s dedication to building a better, more sustainable future for Saint Lucia and its people.