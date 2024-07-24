Republic Bank Launches Annual Youth Link Programme In SVG

Republic Bank (EC) Limited is proud to announce the launch of the second annual Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme, an initiative aimed at empowering the youth in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The launch was streamed from their Head Office location in St. Lucia to Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and St. Maarten.

As the Youth Link Programme embarks on its second year in the East Caribbean, Republic Bank is excited to support each participant as they begin their journey into the professional world. The Bank continues to expand and innovate, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation of leaders and contribute to the prosperity of the East Caribbean region.

“Today, we gather to reaffirm our commitment to the communities we serve and to showcase to our new apprentices the transformative potential of this programme,” said Bruno Didier, General Manager, Business and Retail. “We believe that by investing in the future leaders of tomorrow, we are not only contributing to their personal growth but also to the sustainable development of our communities.”

The Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme is designed to provide young individuals with hands-on experience in the workplace. Participants will have the unique opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining invaluable insights and practical knowledge that will set them on the path to a successful career. Republic Bank is committed to providing an avenue for young, aspiring professionals to gain exposure to the world of work and apply the theoretical principles they learned in school.

Republic Bank's 2024 Youth Link programme also underscores the bank's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial spirit by including small business training as a core component of the programme. Designed to empower youth across the East Caribbean, the programme encourages participants to embrace challenges, demonstrate initiative, embody kindness, and pursue continuous learning and development. This initiative not only supports personal growth but also aligns with Republic Bank's mission to foster a skilled and resilient workforce.

“Your journey is just beginning, and it holds immense potential,” Mr. Didier concluded. “As you embark on this journey with Republic Bank, know that you are not alone. We are here to support, guide, and celebrate every milestone with you.”

Republic Bank warmly welcomes all new participants to the Youth Link Programme and looks forward to a productive and worthwhile experience for all involved.