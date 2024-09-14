Residents Advised to Stay Alert as Trough System Approaches

Unstable conditions are across SVG allowing for pockets of showers across Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are anticipated early Sunday but by late evening a trough system should begin to affect our islands.

This could trigger some moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms into and along Monday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert. After a few early showers, Sunday is forecast to become occasionally fair.

Light to moderate (15-25km/h) east south easterly trades will cross our islands during this forecast period.

A temporary shift to east north easterly is anticipated early Monday. Occasional gusts are likely near showers.

Sea conditions will be smooth to moderate in open water with swells on western coasts ranging from 0.5m to 1.0m and slight to moderate on eastern coasts between 1.2m to 1.5m.

In addition, the current film of Saharan dust haze could slightly increase up to early Sunday before gradually thinning out as the day progresses.